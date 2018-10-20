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Dana Loesch Honors America's Greatest Generation
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4 views • October 20, 2018
"My husband’s grandfather was there in Normandy. My grandfather lied about his age after Pearl Harbor so he could at 16, join the Navy and go in the Pacific…I hear this from so many Americans. We are so blessed that we had such courageous men given to us for this specific time. This is why they are the Greatest Generation." —Dana Loesch
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