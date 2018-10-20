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The New York Times & The Washington Post's Pulitzer Has No Merit
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82 views • October 20, 2018
"So now you get the Pulitzer Prize in reporting for article after article after article making the same claims with no proof from anonymous sources? With no fallout? No resignations, no arrests, nothing ... Can you really say that they're still worth what they appear to be worth? Or that this award has any merit?" —Dana Loesch
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