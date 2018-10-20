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Health - Virus Basics - Radio Program Herb Talk Live
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130 views • October 20, 2018
Health - Virus Basics - Radio Program Herb Talk Live (20min clip from Mar 8 2018 program)
https://www.thepowerherbs.com/ARCHIVE.html
March 8 2018 “Understanding Viruses Are Mere Proteins"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Vaccines Create Disease, Illness and Weaken your immune system
God made Man, Man made Vaccines, Vaccines destroy Man.
https://www.thepowerherbs.com/ARCHIVE.html
March 8 2018 “Understanding Viruses Are Mere Proteins"
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Vaccines Create Disease, Illness and Weaken your immune system
God made Man, Man made Vaccines, Vaccines destroy Man.
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