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How NASTYism cursed Puerto Rico
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25 views • October 20, 2018
This is a video compilation of how NASTYism cursed Puerto Rico. Included is a CNN report that boldly implies that the 38 million bottles of water delivered by FEMA to the survivors of Hurricane Maria should have been distributed by FEMA as well. Who withheld all of this water from the residents of Puerto Rico? And where is all the food, clothing and medical supplies that were also sent to the survivors of Hurricane Maria? Are they sitting in somebody's basement as more and more residents die?
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