Why Big Pharma PROFITS from Keeping You Sick...

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Uploaded to YouTube by ”The People’s Chemist” - November 14, 2010
Ex-pharmaceutical chemist Shane Ellison warns of the dangers of psychiatric medications and exposes the inner workings of the psychiatric drug industry. Shane Ellison has a masters degree in organic chemistry and is a two-time recipient of the prestigious Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Grant for his studies in biochemistry and physiology.