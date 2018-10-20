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Fiery Torch in the Sheaves
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40 views • October 20, 2018
The situation for Israel is critical – will she now become that “fiery torch in the sheaves”?
Zechariah 12 : 6
Want to explore this topic in greater depth? Please read blog post at http://bit.ly/youthproph16
Zechariah 12 : 6
Want to explore this topic in greater depth? Please read blog post at http://bit.ly/youthproph16
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