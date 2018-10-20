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Young Black Conservative Defends Trump
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2669 views • October 20, 2018
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviews conservative activist Joelpatrick on being a black Trump supporter while at the recent Trump rally in Richmond, Kentucky. He discusses the hypocrisy of the left and how Trump is good for all American regardless of race, color or creed.
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