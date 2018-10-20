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Real News with David Knight 100818 - Interview with Lori Gregory - The Mom Street Journal
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28 views • October 20, 2018
Lori Gregory explains some of the issues that are wrong with the vaccine industry and then goes into an exciting new medical treatment using stem cells from your own fat tissue to heal other parts of your body. Learn more by watching this very informative interview.
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