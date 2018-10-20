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America Under Orwellian NPC Stranglehold
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581 views • October 20, 2018
The NPCs are everywhere. They are on your television, representing your government, and even teaching your children. Steve Jobs had a vision to free America from the onset of tyranny. But after his death, it became increasingly apparent that Orwellian billionaires inhabiting Silicon Valley had other ideas.
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