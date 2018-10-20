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Vote The Treason Out
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250 views • October 20, 2018
We are swiftly approaching early voting across the United States.
As an American voter and citizen. If you thought the Kavanaugh hearing was a politically motivated monstrosity that made a mockery of our right to Due Process. You haven't seen anything yet.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
As an American voter and citizen. If you thought the Kavanaugh hearing was a politically motivated monstrosity that made a mockery of our right to Due Process. You haven't seen anything yet.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
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