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America Sleeps While Liberty Dies
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630 views • October 20, 2018
Are we as Americans slowly and softly being ripped apart from our heritage, rights, and freedom? The globalists are pushing their agenda of complete domination into overdrive. Will we sit idly by as sheep and let it happen? Or will we implore our elected officials do their jobs and begin prosecuting those threatening our Constitution?
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