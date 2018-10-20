© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Press Freedom Reduced To Political Spam
Follow
0
Share
Report
79 views • October 20, 2018
Independent media is being purged by the Orwellian platforms of Silicon Valley. Platforms that once aided in its rise and availability to what was once a free American discourse. Now, after years of growing their subscription numbers, any publication straying from the left's plantation of media control is purged. It doesn't get anymore un-American than this.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.