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Freedom Of The Press On Death Watch
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1529 views • October 20, 2018
Freedom of the Press is taking a beating worldwide in 2018. While American independent media is under a full on attack the likes of which has never been seen before in American history. The vague moniker of Fake News is being used to imprison and even murder journalists.
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