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Dem's Third String Defeated By MAGA
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164 views • October 20, 2018
President Trump spoke to a sea of red hats on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, Kentucky.
Simultaneously Joe Biden was in Indiana. Stumping, as the last resort for the Democratic Party. Hillary and Barack seem to have disappeared from the campaign trail. As Hillary is promoting incivility and Barack had been promoting himself as usual.
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Simultaneously Joe Biden was in Indiana. Stumping, as the last resort for the Democratic Party. Hillary and Barack seem to have disappeared from the campaign trail. As Hillary is promoting incivility and Barack had been promoting himself as usual.
***Get The Official Infowars App Today!
https://www.infowars.com/app/
http://www.infowarsapk.com/
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