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🔴[Swedish] Profetia 116 – Ni Måste Vara TroVattenVandrare❗ [2018 Video]
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15 views • October 20, 2018
Ni länder som fortsätter att legalisera synd, se vad JAG gör med er. De som kallar sig för kristna och håller er tysta, klaga inte till MIG när ni har inga friheter kvar, för ni [...]
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