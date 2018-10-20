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DANE WIGINGTON ON WEATHER CONTROL-HURRICANES-911 FALSE FLAG-WILDFIRES
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49 views • October 20, 2018
Dane Wigington comments on the continuation of Geo-Engineering and climate control.
Dane also comments on the wildfire outbreaks and hurricanes, as well as the 911 false
flag events to nuclear war being proof governments have no problem killing innocent
populations to fit the military industrial complex continuation.
C 2018 Geo Engineering Watch. Org
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Dane also comments on the wildfire outbreaks and hurricanes, as well as the 911 false
flag events to nuclear war being proof governments have no problem killing innocent
populations to fit the military industrial complex continuation.
C 2018 Geo Engineering Watch. Org
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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