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Welcome to the Bosnian valley of the Pyramids, the biggest in the world!
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42 views • October 20, 2018
With its height of over 220 meters is the tallest pyramid in the World. It has regular pyramid geometry with three preserved sides: north, east and west. It is coated by rectangular blocks. According to the Institutes for materials from Bosnia-Herzegovina (2006-2008) and Politecnico di Torino from Italy (2009.) blocks are made from the best quality concrete material superior to modern concretes.
Video: http://www.earth-matters.nl
More info: http://www.piramidasunca.ba
Video: http://www.earth-matters.nl
More info: http://www.piramidasunca.ba
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