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♫ Sing Over Me – Original Song Lyric Video❗ [2018 Video]
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25 views • October 20, 2018
Discover the beauty of the heart of God. HIS passion for HIS children and for HIS bride is yet to be comprehended but felt as you listen to this soul stirring song. Brought to you from the throne of YAH (God).
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Thanks for watching!
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https://www.brighteon.com/5833309977001
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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