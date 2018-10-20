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We Have A Heartbeat!
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2 views • October 20, 2018
An important milestone: the collation is able to sense interior dynamics for the first time. There are three coloured rays each of which concurrently build different representations of the sentence "In the Beginning was the Word.". Upon reaching critical threshold values a periodic resonance field is generated. Identical behaviour became apparent in both English and German sentences ( "Im/Am Anfang war das Wort."). I was looking for structure, found it, and got dynamics back as well.
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