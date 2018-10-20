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LAWHistory ... 2018 ... The Storm is Here - Deep State Exposed - Documentary
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43 views • October 20, 2018
Birth of the New World Order. Youtube did not want that information to get out. It shows how and why the new world order started. Check it out at the link below if you have the time. Please share it. It does not get the views due to it being banned. A lot of this information came from James Corbett of the Corbett Report.
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