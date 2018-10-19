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Pass the Salt Live - Winning on their Turf 10-19-2018
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6 views • October 19, 2018
The world is not listening to the Bible. We should use secular arguments to get the world to listen. God’s WORD will not return void, says Isaiah 55. Jesus is the WORD. He came and did not return to heaven, void – without the effective ministry which God intended. Jesus’ message stuck. He talked to people where they were at. He draws people to Himself. We need to do the same.
Pass the Salt!
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Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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