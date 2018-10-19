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Vladimir Putin at Valdai Club 2018 - FULL (Russian)
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25 views • October 19, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin is attending the 15th annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi. The Valdai Discussion Club, established in 2004, has become an internationally recognized platform for interaction between leading world experts and Russian scholars, politicians and government officials.
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