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Feminists & Their Male Enablers Have Led America Into Chaos
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9 views • October 19, 2018
Feminist negativity, enabled by males abdicating their role in society, has led the country to the edge of full scale societal collapse. Good citizens must stand for America's enduring traditional values, stand with others who do so as well, and prepare for a great crisis and the Fourth Turning.
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