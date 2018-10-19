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Khashoggi killed in fight arrests made
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0 view • October 19, 2018
FOX reports Saudi reporting Khashoggi was in fact killed in a fight with 15 intel agents by accident. 18 high level intel officers have been arrested. They are restructuring their intel offices.
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