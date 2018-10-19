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Did Dinosaurs live with man?
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84 views • October 19, 2018
Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia has a raised sculpture of what looks like a stegosaurus.
But this is impossible...right? or is it?
Bible mentions
Job 40:15 Behold now behemoth, which I made with thee; he eateth grass as an ox.
Isaiah 27:1 In that day the LORD with his sore and great and strong sword shall punish leviathan the piercing serpent, even leviathan that crooked serpent; and he shall slay the dragon that is in the sea.
But this is impossible...right? or is it?
Bible mentions
Job 40:15 Behold now behemoth, which I made with thee; he eateth grass as an ox.
Isaiah 27:1 In that day the LORD with his sore and great and strong sword shall punish leviathan the piercing serpent, even leviathan that crooked serpent; and he shall slay the dragon that is in the sea.
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