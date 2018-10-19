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BREAKING NEWS: UN OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES INVASION OF UNITED STATES USING MIGRANT HORDES OF THOUSANDS
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165 views • October 19, 2018
JUST THIS AFTERNOON ON FRIDAY 10/19 2018 SOROS, UNITED NATIONS SPONSORED CONTINUOUS MIGRANT FLOOD OF THOUSANDS BUST DOWN GUATEMALA-MEXICO BORDER GATES HEADED FOR U.S. BY THE THOUSANDS.
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