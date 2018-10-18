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Pass the Salt Live - Tar-baby Fight 10-18-2018
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3 views • October 19, 2018
All power’s been given to me in heaven and earth. Avoid the appearance of evil, have nothing to do with fruitful works of darkness, but expose them. I’m not going to withdraw, I’m going to invade. We’re looking for others who want to invade, too. Wrestling ain’t boxing in a ring, where you get breaks every round. It’s a tar-baby fight.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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