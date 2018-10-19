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Lies: god lord allah jesus - Truth: Yâ-hwéh Yâhuwshúa`
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14 views • October 19, 2018
The Lie has so very many names creating an immense confusion to keep you from the Truth that can save you.
There is a decision that each one is going to have to make, it is written.
It is predicated that the Many [Christianity] shall proffer the Lie and reject the Truth which can save them....
...what will your decision be?
https://www.yahuwshua.org
There is a decision that each one is going to have to make, it is written.
It is predicated that the Many [Christianity] shall proffer the Lie and reject the Truth which can save them....
...what will your decision be?
https://www.yahuwshua.org
Keywords
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