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Trump VS Pocahontas LMAO!
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274 views • October 19, 2018
Late Night TV and Liberal media back up Elizabeth Warren’s outrageous claim that her DNA test proves she has native American ancestry.
Video concludes with music montage making fun of Warren. Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones and Laura Ingram join in the fun.
Video concludes with music montage making fun of Warren. Tucker Carlson, Rush Limbaugh, Alex Jones and Laura Ingram join in the fun.
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