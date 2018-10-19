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Pass the Salt Live - The Devil's got a Dart Gun 10-17-2018
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3 views • October 19, 2018
Wiles, a trick or strategy practiced for ensnaring or deception, insidious, artifice.
Stand against Satan’s tricks.
Fox News reported this on Witches in New York, who are going to publicly put a hex on Brett Kavanaugh, on October 20th, and also against rapists (so that makes it good?).
The devil is slick. God is all-powerful. Go with God.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Stand against Satan’s tricks.
Fox News reported this on Witches in New York, who are going to publicly put a hex on Brett Kavanaugh, on October 20th, and also against rapists (so that makes it good?).
The devil is slick. God is all-powerful. Go with God.
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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