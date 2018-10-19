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Incredible Time-lapse Video! UN Invasion Of North America Has Begun (Alex Jones)
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3633 views • October 19, 2018
Alex Jones describes an incredible scene on the Mexico's southern border a UN backed Central American invasion force literally tears down the border fence and pours into the country.
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