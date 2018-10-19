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The UN Officially Launches Invasion Of United States Using Migrant Hordes
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380 views • October 19, 2018
Alex Jones sounds the alarm as the official invasion of the U.S. southern border looms. Joel Gilbert joins Alex to break down the U.N. plan to destroy America’s sovereignty, while the left cheers the migrant horde they desire as future Democrat voters.
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