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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 10/19/18 INFOWARS
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124 views • October 19, 2018
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
October 19, 2018
18 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
SHOCKING INVASION VIDEO:
SOROS, U.N. SPONSORED MIGRANT FLOOD BUSTING DOWN GUATEMALA-MEXICO BORDER GATES, HEADED FOR U.S. BY THOUSANDS
TEXAS DEMS OPENLY ASK NON-CITIZENS TO VOTE & CONTROL THE REGISTRATION OPERATIONS, ESTIMATES REPORT ONLY 1% WILL LIKELY BE CAUGHT
4th Hour Host: Joel Gilbert
Guest: Daniel Greenfield, Investigative Journalist & writer of radical left, islamic terrorism
October 19, 2018
18 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
SHOCKING INVASION VIDEO:
SOROS, U.N. SPONSORED MIGRANT FLOOD BUSTING DOWN GUATEMALA-MEXICO BORDER GATES, HEADED FOR U.S. BY THOUSANDS
TEXAS DEMS OPENLY ASK NON-CITIZENS TO VOTE & CONTROL THE REGISTRATION OPERATIONS, ESTIMATES REPORT ONLY 1% WILL LIKELY BE CAUGHT
4th Hour Host: Joel Gilbert
Guest: Daniel Greenfield, Investigative Journalist & writer of radical left, islamic terrorism
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