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Full Show: DailyBeast Gets Twitter to Censor RealNews For Satire
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16 views • October 19, 2018
Is Hillary Clinton “50% reptilian space alien DNA”? The Daily Beast continues its crusade against the First Amendment by presenting a partial tweet, taking David Knight’s quote of the satire site BabylonBee out of context, and getting Twitter to suspend the RealNews show account since personal attacks or even satire attacks against Hillary are not allowed — unlike attacks against Trump. Then, Jonathan Pageau joins to explain the patterns of symbolism in recent movies that propagandize us.
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