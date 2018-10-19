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Spooner Warned Us 170 Yrs Ago: Trump Stops PO Subsidizing China
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17 views • October 19, 2018
You can’t say we weren’t warned. Lysander Spooner fought the Post Office bureaucracy gouging the public 170 years ago. Congress responded by giving the PO a monopoly which they’ve now used to subsidize Chinese goods shipped to America — part of the China price. Trump is putting a stop to the subsidy. David & Travis Knight break down why the PO monopoly should be stopped as well.
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