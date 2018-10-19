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Jonathan Pageau: Iconic Propaganda in Movies
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29 views • October 19, 2018
Jonathan Pageau joins David Knight to point out the symbolism & propaganda in movies. Pageau is an artist, one of the few icon carvers in America, who understands and sees the power of pictures and the broader meaning they convey to the culture — in this case the propaganda about men, women and their roles.
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