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Watch UN Army Smash Mexican Border Defenses
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356 views • October 19, 2018
The incoming caravan of illegal immigrants has torn down a border gate in Guatemala as they make their way to the U.S. border. Alex exposes the U.N. agenda to use these people to destabilize America’s immigration system.
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