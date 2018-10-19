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INVASION! Thousands Of U.S. Bound Illegals Storm The Border Under U.N. Command
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180 views • October 19, 2018
Alex Jones announces that the United States and Mexico are officially being invaded by economic migrants directed by the U.N. as they crash over Mexico's southern border fence.
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