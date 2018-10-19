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See The Satirical Hillary Reptile Video That Twitter Banned
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856 views • October 19, 2018
Pindar, the reptoid ruler of earth, has taken over Infowars! David Knight joins to discuss a satirical article about Hillary Clinton’s DNA test results. The left proves they have no sense of humor as they take everything literally.
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