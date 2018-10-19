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Nip it in the Bud or Face the Consequences: Good Morning Liberty 10-19-18
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21 views • October 19, 2018
How do you destroy freedom? By turning a blind eye to government overreach. How do you protect it? By nipping it in the bud as soon as it happens - no matter who is doing it, or what the cause might be. That's the advice from leading founders such as Thomas Jefferson, George Washington and John Adams. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin discusses their advice - and warning.
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