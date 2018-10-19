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Watch Hillary Clinton Call For a Border Wall to Stop Illegal Immigration
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53 views • October 19, 2018
How did the Clintons, Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer really feel about illegal immigration and a border wall before President Trump won the election? Why are these news clips of the Clintons, Barack Obama, and Cuck Schumer never shared by the MSM? Is this another case of "lying by omission".
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