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Episode 1: The FINAL Countdown to the Kingdom of God
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3 views • October 19, 2018
The final countdown to the kingdom of God has begun. The second coming of Jesus Christ is imminent. News is full of prophetic events as prophecy fulfillment escalates as the day approaches. If you want to know the truth, ReliTics is for you. I will be counting down the twelve super signs that must take place before Christ is revealed. The only hope we have is in Jesus Christ. Believers are to be watching for what comes next. ReliTics will be there to herald the events as they happen.
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