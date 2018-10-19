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7 Pillars - An Online Program For Professional Development
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4 views • October 19, 2018
We are dedicated to helping people in professional transition find meaning in their work. This could be students about to enter the workforce and uncertain of both what to do and how to find good work. It could also be older folks changing jobs for the first time in years. The fear and anxiety of these circumstances are real and we are very experienced in assisting people with this challenge. We do it with professional advice developed over years of trial and error, training and coaching
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