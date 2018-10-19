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Eric Swalwell is a Danger to Our System of Government
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1643 views • October 19, 2018
"Here's crap-weasel Eric Swalwell again making another appearance on Tucker, this time taking the 4th, 5th and 1st Amendment, throwing it right out the window and advocating for government spying ... This guy Swalwell is a danger to our system of government." —Dan Bongino
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