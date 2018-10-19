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The Body Slam Heard Around The World
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43 views • October 19, 2018
Trump described in glowing terms the physical assault that occurred on May 24, 2017 when Ben Jacobs, the Guardian’s political correspondent, burst into Gianforte's office and blurted out a question about healthcare policy in the course of a special congressional election in Montana.
The US president incited cheers and chants from a crowd of about 8,000 supporters on Thursday night when he said: “Greg is smart. And by the way, never wrestle him. You understand. Never.”
The US president incited cheers and chants from a crowd of about 8,000 supporters on Thursday night when he said: “Greg is smart. And by the way, never wrestle him. You understand. Never.”
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