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How YouTube Censors Flat Earth Videos
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56 views • October 19, 2018
Eric Dubay
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwgGxgY3Wff8dnz2fv65fHw
Published on Oct 19, 2018
Having been the target of constant overt and covert censorship by YouTube for years, the following is my experience and analysis of how YouTube is actively suppressing and banning legitimate flat Earth content, while allowing and promoting illegitimate disinformation and controlled opposition agents.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwgGxgY3Wff8dnz2fv65fHw
Published on Oct 19, 2018
Having been the target of constant overt and covert censorship by YouTube for years, the following is my experience and analysis of how YouTube is actively suppressing and banning legitimate flat Earth content, while allowing and promoting illegitimate disinformation and controlled opposition agents.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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