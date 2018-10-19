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LIVE UFO's Researching The Species On The Moon & The Activity
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38 views • October 19, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBrucy666
Published on Oct 18, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto incompetech.com for his entire collection of music...
Thanks for Subscribing Everyone and thanks for the interest. This is a real video that should be in the news everywhere. The moon is inhabited so long me and here is my proof. Biological creatures or ufos spacecrafts clouds and storms. Colors and blinking lights. All in this video. LIVE!
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrBrucy666
Published on Oct 18, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod goto incompetech.com for his entire collection of music...
Thanks for Subscribing Everyone and thanks for the interest. This is a real video that should be in the news everywhere. The moon is inhabited so long me and here is my proof. Biological creatures or ufos spacecrafts clouds and storms. Colors and blinking lights. All in this video. LIVE!
http://myevent.com/bruceseesall
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