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L 2 R Episode 11 Short Clip 6
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1 view • October 19, 2018
I talk about: leftist women virtue signaling to white men by supporting creepy Joe Biden, Democrats losing their slave owner like grip on the black vote, schools sexualizing your kids, the irrelevance of Modern Family, George H.W. Bush still being alive, Sherrod Brown's problems, Taylor Swifts unintentional boost to Marsha Blackburn and terrible choice in men, bad news for ex 3 doors down bassist a mo money mo problems story, and the new GOP MOB ad
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