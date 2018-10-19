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L 2 R Episode 11 Short Clip 5
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0 view • October 19, 2018
I talk about: claims the US and China being on the brink of Cold War, the fate of the teacher who said Stephen Miller ate glue as a kid, Melania and Donald Trump's indivisibility despite Trump's alleged affairs, CNN throwing shade at Fox, conservative judges getting confirmed, Hillary's security clearance getting removed, and some dumb leftist who thinks Joe Biden will save the Democratic party and how that's the best thing that could ever happen to the right
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