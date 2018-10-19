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L 2 R Episode 11 Short Clip 3
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3 views • October 19, 2018
Short clip from episode 11 of The Left 2 Right Free Speech Podcast where I talk about Fleetwood Mac drama, Jamie Dimon's lack of cred, how are money is backed by violence, creepy clowns trying to get in your car, dumbass and super annoying cookie policies, nonscientific misandrist military reporting, and UFOs over China and their overall threat to freedom in America
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